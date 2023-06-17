Ray Lewis III's cause of death has been determined to be an accidental overdose. On Thursday, it was reported that the former college athlete died in Florida. He was 28.

The cause was confirmed in a statement to ET from the Casselberry Police Department.

"On 06/14/2023, at 5:34 pm, our officers responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival, our officers were told a B/M, Later identified as Ray Lewis, was found unresponsive by his friends. Mr. Matthew Ryan was conducting CPR on Lewis. One of our officers used his issued NARCAN on Lewis, but there was no change to his condition. The Seminole County Fire Department transported Lewis to the Advent Health Hospital in Altamonte Springs, Fl. Mr. Lewis was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff."

The police department confirmed that the investigation is closed and, "the evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident. Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends."

The new of Lewis' death was confirmed by his siblings on Thursday.

His younger brother, Rahsaan revealed in a post to his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing that his brother had died, although no details surrounding the circumstances were provided.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊️ ," Lewis' brother, Rahsaan shared, over a photo of his brother. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here."

The statement continued, "I love you I love you I love you 💗 your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud 💗😭 💔."

Ray's sister, Diaymon Lewis, took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to her late brother, saying, "Brownie I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother."

She continued, "to the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace."

"Fly high baby," she concluded her post.

He is survived by five siblings -- including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, and sisters Diaymon and Kaitlin Lewis.

