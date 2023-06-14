Worth Green has died. The brother of Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green, who was born Richard Worthington Green, died on June 8, ET confirms. He was 36.

"Worth left this world on top of the world -- he had a beautiful passion for life and cared deeply for those around him," Taylor and her family told ET in a statement. "We are going to miss his jovial personality and all of the love and laughter that he brought his family, girlfriend and countless friends."

"Heartbroken is an understatement, but we are finding so much peace knowing he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father," the family statement continued. "We kindly ask for privacy at this time."

Taylor's sister, Catie King, first revealed the news on Instagram, writing, "You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. 'I love you to the moon and back.'"

According to his online obituary, Worth was a "beautiful example of how to live life as fully as possible."

"His personality was vibrant, outgoing, and loving. Worth never knew a stranger. He had a love for travel which began when he moved to South Korea after college where he taught English as a second language," the obituary read. "One of his favorite trips was playing his newfound passion of golf in Ireland with friends. Worth was no doubt an adventurer. He loved spending time at Lake James and spent many family and friend gatherings there making beautiful memories."

"Worth had recently started a small men’s group in Raleigh to reflect on life and challenge each other's faith in Christ," the obituary continued. "There is no doubt Worth is now in deep, meaningful conversations with Jesus about any and everything."

The obituary added that Worth "loved his family dearly" and was "a vivacious and loving son and grandson, and the best big brother to his sisters, always being there as a protector and a cheerleader."

In lieu of flowers, the Green family asks mourners to use those funds toward spending time with family and friends. If desired, however, donations can be made in Worth's memory to your favorite charity.

