Ray Lewis III, Son of Former NFL Star Ray Lewis, Dead at 28

Ray Lewis III has died. He was 28.

Lewis III is the son of former Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis. His younger brother, Rahsaan revealed in a post to his Instagram story on Thursday, sharing that his brother had died, although no details surrounding the circumstances were provided.

"Really can't believe I'm even typing this but RIP big brother 🕊️ ," Rahsaan shared, over a photo of his brother. "A true angel I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin I don't and won't ever have the words man cuz this pain right here."

"I love you I love you I love you 💗 your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I'll make you smile and proud 💗😭 💔" he added.

Ray's sister, Diaymon Lewis, took to her Instagram Story to pay tribute to her late brother, saying, "Brownie I love you with all of my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother."

She continued, "to the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace."

"Fly high baby," she concluded her post.

He is survived by five siblings -- including brother Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, and sisters Diaymon and Kaitlin Lewis.

