Natalia Bryant Wears Pretty Pink Dress to Her Prom -- See the Pics!

Natalia Bryant was pretty in pink for her senior prom. Bryant shared a photo of the strapless, tulle gown on Instagram Monday. The 18-year-old was all smiles as she posed for her prom photo, accessorizing the dress with a rose-filled corsage and light pink sandals.

Natalia also shared several behind-the-scenes moments from the night, including a cute getting ready TikTok and a photo of a pink balloon-filled room that proud mom Vanessa Bryant set up for her daughter, complete with mylar balloons that spelled out "Prom," just in time for Natalia's special day.

Vanessa re-posted moments from her daughter's big night, which coincided with her late husband, Kobe Bryant's, NBA Hall of Fame induction over the weekend. While Natalia wasn't able to attend her dad's induction ceremony, she still flew to the East Coast to take part in the Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala on the night of May 14 before heading back to Los Angeles the following morning to make it to her prom night. Vanessa marked the milestone moment for her daughter and shared the importance of making sure Natalia made it to her prom.

"Natalia almost missed her senior prom last night. When I was a senior in high school, Kobe and I were engaged and he had a playoff game the night of my prom. Kobe didn't want me going to prom without him and I didn't want to go without him. When we heard Natalia's prom night and Kobe's Hall of Fame night were on the same night, I looked at Natalia and said, 'Well if it's any consolation, daddy kept me from going to my prom, so it’'s only right that he tried to keep you from going to yours,'" Vanessa wrote on Instagram.

Despite it being the NBA legend's big night, Vanessa didn't want her daughter to miss out on the "once in a lifetime" opportunity.

"Of course we laughed because even in heaven, he's still trying to make moves and keep the boys away. Natalia's experienced so much loss, I couldn't let her miss out on her once in a lifetime opportunity to go to her senior prom. Thank you for flying out to accept daddy's Hall of Fame jacket and fly home the next morning," she added.

She also shared photos of Natalia with Ciara and Russell Wilson seemingly at the airport, writing, "Off to Prom (yesterday)."

Watch the video below to see more from the former Laker's Hall of Fame ceremony.

