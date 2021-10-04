Natalie Morales Joins 'The Talk' After Exiting 'Today' and 'Dateline'

Natalie Morales is joining The Talk. Days after the journalist announced she was exiting Today and Dateline after more than two decades, the CBS talk show revealed on Monday that she'd be joining the series as its new co-host.

Morales will make her Talk debut on Oct. 11, where she'll be joined by Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Akbar Gbajabiamila. O'Connell and Gbajabiamila are the show's first male co-hosts.

"It’s an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk," Morales said. "I love the new energy and direction and couldn’t be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I’m looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can’t wait to get going."

The feeling is mutual, as executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews said that they "couldn't be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the Talk family."

"We have been fans of her and her work for years. Her varied skillset and versatility are a great addition to our talented panel," they said. "Natalie’s intelligence, passion and enthusiasm always shine through in all her work, and we are fortunate to have her on the team. In addition to her role as an exceptional broadcaster, we believe her perspective as a wife and mother will provide a special connection with our audience."

On Oct. 1, after 22 years with NBC News, Morales shared that she was leaving Today and Dateline in a memo to her colleagues. In a copy obtained by ET, Morales wrote that she is ready "to spread my own wings and to pursue a new adventure."

The journalist will continue to contribute to Dateline through the end of the year and will leave Today in the coming weeks. Morales joined NBCUniversal in 2002 as an anchor on MSNBC. She joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent and went on to report on various NBC News platforms including NBC Nightly News.

"This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and, yes, opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel," Morales wrote in part, before concluding, "It's very hard to say goodbye…and we all know in this business it's never goodbye but see you later."

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS. Morales will make her Talk debut on Oct. 11.

