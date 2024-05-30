Some not-so-normal people! Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal were spotted out together in London smoking a cigarette outside of Bar 69 in Islington, London.

In the images, which were posted by The Daily Mail, the 42-year-old actress and 28-year-old actor, who seem to have first met while doing a Variety Actors on Actors interview last year, are seen laughing and smoking together in matching white T-shirts.

Portman, who recently finalized her divorce from ex Benjamin Millepied in March, went casual in wide-legged jeans and sneakers. Mescal, who's been romantically linked to singer Phoebe Bridgers and actress Sophie Wilde in recent years, sported baggy black trousers and matching sneakers.

Paul Mescal at Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show held at the Tate Modern on May 13, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. - Noorunisa/WWD via Getty Images

During their December 2023 interview with Variety, Mescal gushed about Portman, telling her, "If my grammar school self knew that I would be talking to you, I would pinch myself many, many times."

Natalie Portman attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 22, 2024 in Paris, France. - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Similarly, the May December star praised the breakout Irish actor's work, saying, "I remember seeing you in Normal People and just being like, 'Oh my gosh, who is this talent?' And everything you've chosen since then has been so interesting and so smart and so intricately played."

Natalie Portman and Paul Mescal interview each other on Variety's Actors on Actors. - Variety/YouTube

Portman shares son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 7, with her ex-husband, Millepied, whom she divorced after rumors surfaced that the French dancer and choreographer, who she met on the set of Black Swan, was unfaithful.

RELATED CONTENT: