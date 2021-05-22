Natti Natasha's dream to be a mom has come true! The singer has given birth to her first child with her fiancé Raphy Pina. The couple welcomed a baby girl, named Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, on Saturday, sharing the exciting news on their social media that same day.

"V I D A 🌸," Natti simply captioned a drawing of her family, while Pina wrote, "Llena de VIDA !!!! Ya pronto nos veremos !♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #Teampinatti #vidaisabelle" on his post.

Additionally, Natasha's rep also released a statement, "Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, announce the birth of their first daughter. Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process."

"Natti's miracle of life, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born this morning on May 22, 2021, weighing in at 6.8 pounds and measuring 20 inches," the statement continues. "The natural birth was assisted by Xiomara Martínez and Sureen Chi."

Natasha announced her pregnancy in an epic way in February. During her Premio Lo Nuestro performance of "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce, she wore a beautiful white jumpsuit which showed off her growing baby bump, and posed with her hand cradling her stomach as confirmation.

Natasha, who faced fertility struggles, later gushed over the life-changing news while accepting the award for La Canción Del Año -- Tropical for "La Mejor Versión De Mí," calling her pregnancy a "blessing God sent her

Natasha went on to confirm that she was six months pregnant after being told "so many times" that she would not be able to conceive.

That same month, Natasha opened up about her pregnancy during an interview with People. "We are super happy. I am going to be a mother. I have never been in such a good mood in my life," she said, before giving advice to other women dealing with infertility. "To women who go through a situation like this [I want to tell them] that they should not limit themselves to anything because of anyone's opinion, or someone else's mental limit. In this life everything is possible."

Natasha and Pina announced their engagement in February. Earlier this week, Natasha showed off her baby bump while performing her and Becky G's new song, "Ram Pam Pam," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Natti Natasha Reveals Pregnancy During Premio Lo Nuestro Performance

Natti Natasha Hopes New Series ‘Bravas’ Gives Voice to New Generation

Best Dressed at 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro: Natti Natasha, Ricky Martin and More

Related Gallery