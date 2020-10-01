If there's one thing Natti Natasha prides herself on is making sure her own success can serve as an inspiration to young girls watching.

The Dominican singer, best known for hits like “Sin Pijama” and “Quien Sabe,” can now add executive producer to her ever-growing resume. She’s putting her stamp of approval on YouTube’s new Spanish-language series, Bravas, which she hopes gives a voice to a new generation of young girls eager to make it in the music industry.

Starring rapper Audri Nix, singer Nohemy Águila, and actress Amanda Antonella as three best friends trying to make their dreams a reality in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Bravas puts young women’s concerns front and center. For Natasha, Bravas is a chance to make more room for up-and-coming talents who are redefining the music industry in Latin America and beyond.

“Bravas is that: a tough girl,” she told ET exclusively ahead of the release of the trailer, which dropped on Thursday. “They're going in for everything. You see how they come out of their shells and say we're here and we're not afraid to speak out. To say the things that we feel in a song.”

The first episode, which features performances by Lyanno, music by Jumbo and Farruko, as well as bit parts played by Wisin, Darkiel and Jon Z, ends in a rap battle where Nix and Águila prove why their characters are not to be messed with.

“You can pretty much see how these girls use music to voice their problems. To talk about violence. To talk about things that happen in their lives,” she explained. “So, it's a pretty woman-empowerment series where I know a lot of people will feel identified.”

Moreover, the title is the first YouTube Original show to be produced in Latin America. It’s proof that there’s a hunger for content that speaks to the specificity of the region and which resonates all over.

“We're representing the Latin culture,” Natasha said. “This series was shot in Puerto Rico. Kisha Tikina Burgos, the writer, is Puerto Rican. Jessy Terrero, the director, is Dominican. We're bringing that up. We're showing the world how we do it in this side of the world, where music is growing so much and it's traveling to so many places in the world.”

Bravas will be available for free to all YouTube users, with weekly episodes premiering on Natasha's YouTube channel starting on Oct. 7. Premium subscribers will be able to enjoy all episodes on Oct. 7.

