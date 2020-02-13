Natti Natasha came to slay at New York Fashion Week.

From sitting front row at the Laquan Smith show, to outshining others at the Carolina Herrera fashion show and strutting her stuff on The Blonds runway, the Dominican singer is leaving her mark at NYFW.

Natti, who was the most-watched female artist on YouTube in 2019, is no stranger to fashion week. This year, she says, has been the most "amazing" immersive experience yet. ET spoke with the "Oh Daddy" singer earlier this week, who shared what it means for her, as a Latina, to be a part of the biggest week in fashion.

"I feel more a part of it," she tells ET exclusively. "From last year to now, there was a huge difference of the integration of more Latinas and how we can be a part of it. A couple of years before, that was not the [case]. Being invited and being able to look at their new pieces was a totally different experience. I feel like music and fashion go hand in hand and to me, it's very important to get a feel of what's coming."

Here's a breakdown on Natti's most fierce NYFW looks.

Carolina Herrera

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

It was at the Carolina Herrera show that Natti brought her signature sexy style to NYFW, wearing a white eyelet dress with daisies that featured a yellow corset top, off-the-shoulder sleeves and train. She accessorized with a light blue faux fur stole, pearl choker, yellow heels and topped it off with a wide-brim hat.

"It was fun!" Natti says of the ensemble. "[The Carolina Herrera team] sent over the dress, and the creative team and me looked at different accessories that we just tried on to see if it was the right vibe, and to give it a little Natti twist, a Natti touch."

"The hat [was] my favorite. I instantly saw the hat and loved it and just put it on because I had a feeling that I would love it," she adds. "Creative also brought different options and I started trying things on… We felt like it was just right and fun. It has yellow on it, so to me it was a very happy, delicate and feminine moment and adding these other little things, I feel like it was on point."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Attending the show, was a "dream come true," Natti expresses, adding that the show was "pretty impressive because you look up to Carolina Herrera because she has such a trademark and you know it's going to be amazing and elegant."

"Being there was very unreal because you always hear her name and you know that she is such a great designer and being a part of that was one of my dreams come true," she says, explaining that she likes "to support the community, and wearing one of her pieces was also very special."

Alice + Olivia

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

That same day, the "Despacio" singer switched gears and went for a more casual yet trendy vibe with a denim mini-skirt, top and jacket, which she paired with a Fendi headscarf and light pink booties to attend the Alice + Olivia runway show.

"It was a full denim look. I feel like it was the right casual moment," she describes her outfit. "It was fun, young, fresh, perfect for the event because she is fresh and young and colorful. I feel like a lot of girls love Alice + Olivia because of that."

"Alice + Olivia was amazing because I always go see her pieces and see what she has that's new," she adds. "And being a part of her show was also a whole different experience. Her shows are very unique and each one has their own essence, so to me, that was very cool to see."

The Blonds

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Natti also showed up and showed out by walking in The Blonds runway show. The brunette beauty strutted her stuff in a risqué pink leotard, complete with a white-with-gold spiked belt, embellished jacket and metallic thigh-high boots.

"That was really sexy!" Natti says with a laugh, before explaining that she and The Blonds' creative directors, Phillipe and David Blond, worked on her look together. "That was something that I would definitely wear for a show. So when I wore it, it was fun, the color, the shape. I feel like it was so right and the added touch of gold [was the best]. It was like an angel/demon concept and I was a sexy angel."

Admitting that she was a bit nervous to walk the runway, Natti got great guidance from Phillipe ahead of the show. "I'm used to being onstage singing, but not really on the runway," she shares. "So Phillipe actually gave me a little bit of tips here and there and gave me his own way of how to do it. I actually walked with him before the show, rehearsed, so that to me was a very special moment for me."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Also on hand to close the show with Natti, Phillipe and David was Mexican musical icon Gloria Trevi. "We got together the day that we were trying on things. She was there, so I was like, '[That's] super cool!' She's definitely an icon and she's a Latina and represents us very well," Natti marvels. "She's been there for years, so to me, that was very cool and that was cool to have The Blonds integrate us Latinas. They are Puerto Rican, Cuban, so they know how to represent us."

"It was an amazing process and Latinas are now growing in the fashion industry," she notes. "I feel like it's a great collaboration and brought that bit of spice. I'm very grateful to be a part of it."

Michael Kors

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Natti finished her NYFW experience attending the Michael Kors show. The singer looked chic in a gingham-and-leather, black-and-white trench dress with single-strap sandals. For Natti, being Latina and invited to NYFW is not only a personal win, but also shows how the industry is seeing Latinx stars' reach.

"We've always loved fashion and we've always supported the fashion industry," Natti relays. "Being a part of it is amazing because these brands do have a lot of recognition in the Spanish market and being able to [attend] also gives us an opportunity to actually have a say in the taste and get a look at everything."

"With all the releases that I have, the new song coming out, 'Despacio' and a couple other releases, being able to see that and being excited to wear those things in a video or wear on the next red carpet gives me more of an input," she adds.

While NYFW may be over, Natti is looking ahead to what she'll wear in her next music videos for her many singles on the way. But first, she will drop "Despacio," a song she describes as a "mix of sexy, fun, full of female empowerment."

"What you can expect throughout the year is not only urban [songs] but also ballads, tropical, also bachata," she shares about what's to come. She's also been working on a number of crossover collaborations, adding: "I feel like right now the Latin market and the English market is very connected. You're going to be seeing a lot of Natti Natasha. I like to play with music, so a lot is coming!"

For more on Natti, watch below.

