Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha, David Guetta, Afro Bros and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike teamed up for the catchy tune "Instagram." The playful and hip-shaking single and accompanying music video was released on Friday, and sees the artists living their best lives.

The video begins with a fabulous Natti in a silver metallic number with white feathers and jewels while on a yacht. She's also seen in a sexy pink mini dress and slew of sizzling ensembles.

"Who the hell do you think I am/ I don't give a f**k about your Instagram/ Listen up, cause I'm not that girl/ There ain't enough liquor in the whole wide world," Natti croons in the chorus before the Puerto Rican reggaetonero delivers teasing Spanish rhymes.

The rest of the playful video sees the artists all together at a fun pool party.

Just last week, Yankee and Natti also collaborated with the Jonas Brothers and Sebastián Yatra for the bilingual banger "Runaway."

ET got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the fun-filled video, which was shot in New York City by Daniel Duran. Check it out in the clip below.

