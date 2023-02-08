Naturi Naughton and her husband, Xavier "Two" Lewis, are growing their family!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old Queens star revealed that the couple is expecting their first baby together. The former 3LW member -- mom to 5-year-old Zuri, whom she shares with her ex, Ben -- told People she's looking forward to meeting their baby and how they "will be the perfect blend between my husband and me."

"My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I'm excited to share this joy as a family," she shared, adding that she was "still on a high" from the couple's romantic star-studded wedding ceremony in Atlanta.

"When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him," Naughton told the outlet. "It was such a special moment."

"We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two's first baby, so he's extra excited to create another human," she added. "Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!"

Naughton and Lewis's April wedding included several former co-stars in her bridal party to help celebrate her day, including Omari Hardwick, Sinqua Walls and La La Anthony.

Naughton shared some photos from the big day on Instagram, showing followers photos of her and her husband, the bridal party and grand moments from the lavish ceremony.

"Introducing…The REAL #PowerCouple 😝❤️ #MrAndMrsLewis 💥 It’s Official now! I’m his WIFE! @twolewis_ I will love, honor & respect you to #infinityandbeyond 😍 thx @brides for the exclusive," she wrote alongside the post. "LINK IN BIO! We did it babyyyy! OUR WEDDING WAS SOOO LIT!!! 🔥🔥🔥."

Naughton announced her engagement in January 2021 but didn't reveal Lewis' identity until an interview with Essence this February. The actress told the outlet that she wanted to focus on their time together as a couple before revealing his identity.

"It was important to be cautious about sharing [his identity] so we could focus on that bonding time," she said at the time. "Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don't."

Hardwick, the bride's Power co-star, introduced the pair and served as the best man on the big day.