Naya Rivera's final film role is an iconic one: The late actress voices Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the two-part animated film, Batman: The Long Halloween, and her performance is teased in the movie's just-released trailer.

The voice cast also includes Jensen Ackles as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Josh Duhamel as Harvey Dent, Billy Burke as James Gordon, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, plus Amy Landecker, Titus Welliver and Jack Quaid.

Inspired by the '90s comic run of the same name, The Long Halloween sees the Caped Crusader setting out to solve a string of holiday-centric murders in Gotham City. Along the way, Batman's path will cross with some of his most infamous rogues.

"Why are you running?" Ackles' Batman asks in the preview.

"You could use a little fun," Rivera's Catwoman quips back.

Watch the trailer for The Long Halloween, Part One below:

Rivera died in 2020 at age 33. Her final onscreen appearance was in the series Step Up: High Water, in which she starred until 2019. It was recently announced that Christina Milian will take over the role Rivera originated when the series returns on Starz.

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is available digitally and on Blu-ray on June 22.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Glee' Cast to Reunite at GLAAD Media Awards in Honor of Naya Rivera

Christina Milian to Replace Naya Rivera in Starz's 'Step Up' Series