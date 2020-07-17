Naya Rivera Fans to Hold a Vigil for the Late Actress at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's fans are honoring her following her tragic death earlier this month. The Glee star's body was found in Lake Piru on July 13 after she had gone missing on July 8 during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

Fans, organized by the account @NayaArmy, are planning to hold a candlelight vigil for the late singer and actress on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 5 p.m. local time. The address listed on the invitation is 4780 Piru Canyon Road, which is the recreation area at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

It’s a little far away mostly to give people that are traveling, time to take off work and be able to be a part of this. Time is at 5 since it gets hot but doesn’t mean you can’t be there before. I hope many of you can make it! Share it to those you think might want to go! pic.twitter.com/gXfEh1sBIh — NayaRiveraArmy (@NAYAarmy) July 16, 2020

It is unknown if Rivera's family, members of the Glee cast, or any of Rivera's other co-stars or celebrity friends plan to attend the event. Several Glee stars visited Lake Piru the day Rivera's body was found, which coincidentally was also the anniversary of co-star Cory Monteith's 2013 death. They were photographed in a moving moment, holding hands and looking out at the water before hugging one another while wearing masks.

Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Captain Jeremy Paris, who was in charge of the search for Rivera following her disappearance.

"We know that she was out with her 4-year-old boy and she was swimming," Paris told ET at the time. "We know he was wearing a life vest and she wasn't. We know that she was able to, and she did, assist him onto the boat. And then for some unknown reason -- and I don't think we will ever know -- she was not able to get on the boat herself."

For more on the details surrounding Rivera's tragic death, watch the clip below:

