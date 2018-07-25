Naya Rivera Performs Ex-Fiance Big Sean's 'I Don't F**k With You' in Shade-Filled 'Lip Sync Battle' Teaser

Naya Rivera is not holding back!

The 31-year-old former Glee star takes the stage to perform ex-fiance Big Sean's hit, "I Don't F**k With You" in a teaser for Thursday's episode of Lip Sync Battle. Rivera, who dated the rapper from 2013 until 2014, appears in distressed gray jeans with a black oversized tee and sneakers, and starts belting out the song, which allegedly was written about her.

As she raps, "I heard you got a new man, I see you takin' a pic / then you post it up thinkin' that it's makin' me sick / I see you callin', I'll be makin' it quick / I'mma answer that sh*t like I don't f**k with you," Chrissy Teigen, LL Cool J and Get Out star Lil Rel Howery, whom Rivera is battling, are all stunned by her performance.

Rivera and Big Sean got engaged in October 2013, calling it off in April of 2014. The couple had a rocky relationship, according to Rivera, who addressed their issues in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up. In the book, she recounts arguing with Big Sean for "five straight days" before going over to his house and finding Ariana Grande seated on his couch. Grande and Big Sean began dating following his split from Rivera, and called it quits in April 2015.

Rivera and Big Sean then took shots at each other on social media. After ending their engagement, the actress accused Big Sean of stealing her Rolex watch, which he denied. Five months later, he released "I Don't F**k With You," which was rumored to be aimed at Rivera.

Additionally, after Rivera was arrested for domestic battery against her now ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, in 2017, fans speculated that the rapper seemingly shaded his ex on Twitter by posting a video of a little girl repeating "I told y'all."

Meanwhile, Rivera has been facing her own troubles with her ex-husband and father of her son, Josey. For more on her arrest, watch below.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays 10:30 p.m. on Paramount Network.

