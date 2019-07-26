Nazanin Mandi is breaking onto the music scene this week with the release of her debut single, "Forever Mood," a steamy love letter to the idea of love itself that was executive produced by her husband, Miguel.

Mandi recently spoke with ET about the collaboration with her husband -- whom she married last November after they began dating back in 2005 -- and she said she feels that they "work great together."

"We bounce ideas off of each other, he listens to me, I listen to him," she reflected. "I think it’s really important, especially when you’re working with your significant other, to be open to taking criticism."

While her husband worked as an executive producer on her debut track, the sultry songstress shared that she'd also like to team up together for a track featuring them both.

"I feel like that’s going to be a really natural collaboration," she said. "He's definitely top of my list."

As for the track itself, Mandi said she's super excited for people to hear it and see the music video. "I can’t believe it’s coming out this week," Mandi marveled. "It’s been a long time coming."

"It’s just a very straightforward take on love. It’s nothing more, nothing less," she said of her first single. "It’s just [about] the purest form of love and respect and compatibility with your significant other."

As for her plans for future music, Mandi said she's got three more tracks lined up, in the works, and that's what's she focusing on right now.

"As of now, I'm not sure," she said, regarding whether or not she'll be releasing a full-length album. "I’m releasing this as a passion project and I’m hoping for the best and I’m going to give it my all. But right now, we’re releasing single by single."

Mandi's debut track, "Forever Mood" drops everywhere today.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi -- See the Stunning Photos

Nazanin Mandi on 'The Platinum Life' Drama & What's Off Limits When it Comes to the Show (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Nazanin Mandi On Wedding to Miguel, Talks New Reality Show 'The Platinum Life'