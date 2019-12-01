Gabrielle Union's concerns about the workplace culture at America's Got Talent are being heard by NBC and the production companies behind the show.

In a statement to ET on Sunday, NBC, Fremantle and Syco said: "We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate."

Union spoke out on Twitter soon after the statement was released, sharing a tweet from freelance writer and host Joelle Monique and commented on the proper way to apologize.

In her tweet, Monique outlined what makes for a "solid apology." "This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!" Union tweeted.

The statement comes days after Union's departure from the talent competition series. A Variety report claimed that Union had expressed concern about the show's "toxic culture" to NBC's Human Resources department. NBC and Fremantle responded to the report with a statement praising AGT's long history of "inclusivity and diversity," and explained Union and Julianne Hough's exits as routine cycling out as judges. However, Union's husband, Dwyane Wade, claimed on Twitter that she was fired from the show.

According to Variety, among the alleged incidents that occurred during Union's time on the show was an act that she found racially insensitive during the audition rounds. Additionally, sources claimed to the outlet that Union received specific critical network notes on her hairstyles, which were allegedly deemed "too black" for the AGT audience, and that she received these notes numerous times. A network insider denied the volume of those notes to Variety, claiming that there were only notes about "hair continuity" for both her and Hough.

The report caused outrage among fans and celebs alike, with many taking to social media with messages of support for Union. Ellen Pompeo posted a series of tweets condemning NBC on Thursday.

"It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it...has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage," the Grey's Anatomy star began.

"This is a teaching moment..It’s important," she continued. "White girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines. Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is."



Pompeo added: "Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay."

Sophia Bush, Ariana Grande and Lin-Manuel Miranda were just a few of the many to defend Union on Twitter; fans, meanwhile, revived the Black Hair Challenge in support of the actress. On Friday, Union acknowledged the support on Instagram.

"Lord, you KNOW I'm tryin... whew 🥴 and breathe. Support is everything. ❤ @dwyanewade," she wrote.

Union expressed further gratitude on Twitter for the "courage" the Black Hair Challenge offered her.

More tears. #BlackHairChallenege ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ all these posts give me so much life & specifically more courage. Thank you guys!! https://t.co/DINjhKlYvu — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 30, 2019

See more on Union in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union Says 'Support Is Everything' After Celebs Rally Around Her Amid 'AGT' Exit

Ellen Pompeo, Ariana Grande and More Stars Rally Around Gabrielle Union After 'AGT' Exit

Gabrielle Union Reportedly Expressed Concern Over 'Toxic Culture' at ‘America's Got Talent'

Related Gallery