There's a big wedding happening on the next episode of NCIS: LA, and ET was exclusively on set of the CBS drama, where the cast dished on the many surprises that lie ahead of Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) and Marty Deeks' (Eric Christian Olsen) special day.

"Kensi and Deeks are finally going to tie the knot. We gotta get her to the alter on time," said Chris O'Donnell -- who portrays G. Callen -- in the video above.

Fans have been waiting for nine years for the two to walk down the aisle. The moment will be even more special as Callen and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) will be the two to give away Kensi.

The couple's story has involved kidnapping, torture and a helicopter crash, so expect there to be some action sequences and excitement before their "I dos."

"We have some bad guys we have to deal with," LL Cool J teased. "We have some threats, we have some issues."

NCIS: LA's wedding episode airs Sunday, March 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

