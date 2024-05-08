Tiva is back!

The official name for the NCIS spinoff with Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly has been revealed.

The iconic TV duo -- who play Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo -- shared the news on Tuesday via a video posted on Paramount's official Instagram account.

"This isn't a drill! 🚨 NCIS: Tony & Ziva, starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, is coming to #ParamountPlus! 💙," the caption read.

In the video, de Pablo and Weatherly tease the news via Zoom.

"We have a big announcement to make," Weatherly says.

"Do we know when we're going to do it?" de Pablo asks.

Weatherly then reads the question fans have been wondering. "What's the name of your new TV series?" he says.

The pair then begin to rattle off potential names.

"Is it NCIS: Europe?" Weatherly asks.

"Nope," de Pablo says.

"NCIS: Trust No One," Weatherly says.

"No, even though that's a really good one," de Pablo exclaims before finally sharing the name of the show.

"NCIS: Tony & Ziva," the pair say at the same time.

"It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is," de Pablo quips. "It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe."

Weatherly gives a little bit more information about the shooting schedule. "We know we're gonna shoot it this summer," he says.

And de Pablo has big expectations. "I expect intrigue, romance, the background of Europe," she says. "Impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love."

Giving the people one final tease, Weatherly asks, "You know what Tony is spelled backwards?"

"Y not," de Pablo answers.

The duo sign off by letting each other know they will see each other in Europe.

In February, Paramount+ announced that the spinoff with the dynamic duo was in the works, and they would be reprising their roles as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo.

The 10-episode first season is scheduled to begin production later this year.

An official synopsis of the spinoff reads, "After Ziva’s supposed death, Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

Weatherly and de Pablo will also serve as executive producers on the series alongside showrunner John McNamara.

"We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready," said Weatherly and de Pablo in a joint statement. "The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years. To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

"I'm incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles," added McNamara. "Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it's phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act."

