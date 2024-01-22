NCIS: Sydney's first season is concluding with a nail-biter.

In ET's sneak peek at Tuesday's season 1 finale, Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance) gets a frantic call that hits close to home. He races to his son's 9th birthday party to find out that the boy has been kidnapped by an international assassin posing as a party clown.

His ex-wife is distraught, but also furious with JD for not being at the party on time, or doing anything to help her plan for the big day.

"You're an ex-husband, Jim, you're not an ex-father!" she cries, after describing the suspect.

"We're gonna find him, it's just a matter of time," JD promises. "You can rip into me just as much as you want when this is over."

ET spoke with the NCIS: Sydney cast ahead of their series premiere last fall, and they promised that the new franchise spinoff will have just as much heart as the original beloved procedural, as well as plenty of new drama.

"We have the comedy, we obviously have all the tone elements that NCIS offers, the crime, the banter between characters," Lasance explained.

"The audience comes for the murder, they come for the crime, but they stay for the charm and the charisma and the characters," shared Olivia Swann, who plays NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge Michelle Mackey. "And I just can't wait for [fans] to watch it."

NCIS: Sydney's season 1 finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on CBS, and also streams on Paramount+.

