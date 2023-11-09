The beloved NCIS franchise is headed down under with a new spinoff series set in Sydney, Australia.

The fifth series to be set in the sprawling narrative universe of the billion-dollar crime drama franchise, NCIS: Sidney will be introducing fans to a whole new crew of agents solving mysteries and fighting crime for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the Emerald City.

Olivia Swann stars as Michelle Mackey, NCIS Special Agent-in-Charge, who leads the new team alongside Jim "JD" Dempsey (played by Todd Lasance), an Australian Federal Police officer and second-in-command.

"Mackey is a bit of a bull in a china shop," Swann says of her character. "So it's either my way or the highway."

Meanwhile, Sean Sagar stars as DeShawn Jackson, an NCIS Special Agent, while Tuuli Narkle plays Constable Evie Cooper -- the acting liaison between the American-run NCIS, and the Australian Federal Police.

Additionally, the field agents will be getting help from their lab tech geniuses, including AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (played by Mavournee Hazel) and forensic pathologist Roy Penrose (played by William McInnes).

"We have the comedy, we obviously have all the tone elements that NCIS offers, the crime, the banter between characters," Lasance explains.

"The audience comes for the murder, they come for the crime, but they stay for the charm and the charisma and the characters," Swann shares. "And I just can't wait for [fans] to watch it."

NCIS: Sydney premieres Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

