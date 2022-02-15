'SEAL Team' Movie, 'NCIS: Sydney' Coming to Paramount Plus
The SEAL Team and NCIS franchises are expanding.
SEAL Team, which made the move to Paramount+ at the start of season 5, has been given the green light for a new standalone movie exclusively on the streaming service, it was announced Tuesday. Additionally, a new iteration of NCIS has been greenlit -- NCIS: Sydney -- which will be produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10.
NCIS: Sydney marks the franchise's first official foray into international waters and is its first non-U.S. based edition. Being eyed for a 2023 premiere, NCIS: Los Angeles creator Shane Brennan is attached as a producer.
The series will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers, and be filmed in the titular harbor city.
SEAL Team's standalone movie will come from series star and producer David Boreanaz, as well as executive producers Christopher Chulack and Spener Hudnut.
“These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount+. “We have the producing roster, production infrastructure and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”
