Zoe Saldana is joining the Paramount+ family, and Billy Bob Thornton will lead his own series.

Saldana will star in and executive produce Lioness, an upcoming drama series from Taylor Sheridan, it was announced Tuesday during ViacomCBS Investor Day. Nicole Kidman, through her production company, Blossom Films, will serve as an executive producer. Tom Brady (NOS4A2, Colony) will serve as showrunner.

Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

Saldana will play Joe, described as "a strong-willed, hard-nosed" station chief of the CIA's Lioness program, who is tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives working to assassinate the world's most dangerous terrorists.

Filming begins in June.

Meanwhile, Thornton, who previously appeared on Sheridan's 1883, will topline Land Man.

Based on the 11-part podcast Boomtown, Land Man is set in the proverbial boomtowns of West-Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

Thornton plays a crisis manager for an oil company.

Land Man begins filming in 2023.

