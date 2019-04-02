What happened to Torres?

On Tuesday's episode of NCIS, titled "Mona Lisa," NCIS Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) wakes up covered in blood and finds himself on a dilapidated fishing boat with no recollection of what happened the night before. Feeling worse for the wear, Torres asks his fellow team members to investigate what went down the last 12 hours, because whatever happened, it can't be good.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Torres struggles to piece together the events from the day before as he stumbles out of the makeshift bed he must have passed out on. For some reason, he's without a shirt, a question that surely will be answered when the hour unfurls.

When he gets a good look at himself in the rusted mirror, it's not the sight Torres expected to see.

"No," he mutters, stumbling through the boat before finally locating the door. Freedom.

A sense of relief and confusion washes over Torres as he soaks in the sun overlooking the bay. But the question still remains: What the hell happened?

His brief moment of calm is interrupted when the team's leader, NCIS Special Agent Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), suddenly makes his presence known, stepping out on the ridge above the deck of the fishing boat Torres is standing on.

"Rough night, Torres?" Gibbs knowingly asks. Watch the exclusive clip above.

