Geoffrey Owens’ star continues to rise!



The veteran actor has been tapped for a guest-starring role on NCIS: New Orleans. This is the second acting gig he has landed since he was shamed for bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey this month. He previously accepted a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s OWN show The Haves and Have Nots.



On NCIS, the 57-year-old actor will play Commander Adams, an old friend of Dwayne Pride’s (Scott Bakula). The Special Agent visits Adams for “both medical and spiritual advice.”



“For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart… That’s Geoffrey in a nutshell,” NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber said in a statement. “An accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company. We’re lucky to have him on the show.”



Owens is best known for playing Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband, on The Cosby Show from the ‘80s into the ‘90s.



The thespian recently went on Good Morning America, where he discussed the wave of support he received after the initial shaming reports surfaced.



“It’s really overwhelming, in a good way. I kind of feel like that character in that Woody Allen movie that wakes up one morning and he’s a celebrity all of a sudden, and has no idea where it came from," he continued, seemingly referring to Allen's 2012 film To Rome With Love. "It came out of nowhere. I really want to thank everybody out there … for the incredible support, the amazing support and positivity that they’ve shown for me. It’s quite astounding. It's very encouraging.”



Get more TV news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Geoffrey Owens Accepts Tyler Perry's Job Offer

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She's Giving Geoffrey Owens $25,000 (Exclusive)

'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Star Nate Richert Reveals His Own Day Jobs While Supporting Geoffrey Owens

Related Gallery