Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted.
“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”
Ne-Yo's statement comes a day after his wife took to Instagram to accuse her husband of cheating on her during the duration of their relationship.
“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” the model wrote in the note that was simply captioned, "God bless 🤍."
“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she added.
Smith, and Ne-Yo, 42, share three children Shaffer 6, Roman, 3, and 1-year-old Isabella. The “One in a Million” singer is also the father of Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Monyetta Shaw.
In April, Ne-Yo and Smith remarried during a lavish wedding ceremony attended by their children and close friends, in Los Vegas. The second wedding came after the pair announced that they would be ending their marriage in February 2020. They reconciled a month later, and he proposed to Crystal again on New Year's Eve 2020.
In June, Ne-Yo spoke to ET about the lesson he learned during his and Smith’s marriage troubles and how that inspired his 2021 single, “Don’t Love Me.”
"I can say this now. I didn't realize it in the moment but I can say this now, that the open letter was me trying to cop out," said Ne-Yo, whose other single, "You Got the Body," is also out now. "It was me trying to tell her that I couldn't be who she deserves. Once I realized what I wanted and who I needed to be for her, [boom] we're in a great place."
