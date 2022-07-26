Neil Patrick Harris can't help but gush over his husband, David Burtka. ET spoke to NPH at the premiere of his new series for Netflix, Uncoupled, Tuesday night, about being coupled up with Burtka for the last 18 years.

"David and I started dating, and we never stopped, so, in an interesting way, it's all I've known," Harris said of his long-lasting relationship with his husband. "I didn't come out till later. I didn't really date a bunch of random people. I wasn't around during the times of Grinder, swipe left, swipe right, so, I fell head over heels for this dude, and he was into me, and we started living together really quickly, and now we have 11-year-old kids, and we're still going strong."

"I don't know, that's my singular story, I don't know anything different," he added. "And I'm super happy. I'm very grateful."

The couple, who share twins Harper and Gideon, 11, are coming up on their eight-year wedding anniversary in September, tying the knot in 2014 after 10 years of dating. While Harris is living in wedded bliss, his character in the Darren Star-created series is doing quite the opposite.

In Uncoupled, Harris plays a man named Michael navigating single life in his mid-40s after his husband of 17 years unexpectedly leaves him.

According to Netflix, the series "is a story about heartbreak, healing and all the humor we find along the way" as Michael goes from seemingly having it all figured out to having to somehow put it all back together. For NPH, the show was a great way to tell a unique story, from a gay man's point of view, that was also relatable to every viewer tuning in.

"I'm just a big fan of the show," Harris gushed. "I mean, Netflix has been a super supporter of gay content, of giving us the opportunity to tell a story that is both unique and super recognizable and relatable. It's a breakup show, it's a breakup comedy by Darren Star, so, you have Sex and the City vibes, but you also have a bunch of emotion which he wasn't able to accomplish so much on Sex and the City, so I was worried that people would only be able to watch this if they were a gay man of a certain age, I thought is this show too niche, you know what I mean?"

He continued, "But in point of fact, I think everyone's gone through a breakup or everyone's terrified of going through or being broken up with, and this show is a comedic take on that idea that also allows you to get swept away and care about these characters, so, I was really pleased to be apart of it."

See Harris and his co-stars, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks, Brooks Ashmanskas, Marcia Gay Harden and more when Uncoupled premieres Friday, July 29 on Netflix.

