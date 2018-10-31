Neil Young confirmed his marriage to Daryl Hannah in the perfect way for the politically charged pair.

The singer released a new live video for his legendary Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song, "Ohio," on Tuesday, and shared the clip, along with a powerful message about gun control, to his official website.

“With no real laws protecting us from guns, and with politicians supporting the NRA because the NRA supports them, we are not well represented,” Young, 72, wrote. “Today’s students are brave, demanding change in violent times. We stand with them. They are us. We are them. This has been going on for too long. My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Support the students. Support our children. They want protection. No more guns.”

"Ohio" was originally penned in the days following the 1970 Kent State massacre, which left four students dead at the university. “It was a pivotal moment in our history,” the singer said in his statement. “It was a pivotal moment for me.” Young's new video intercuts footage from that shocking day in American history with clips of school shootings from recent years, with an aim to help bring about “common sense gun control laws.”

Multiple outlets reported that Young and Hannah tied the knot this summer in two secret ceremonies. The first nuptials took place on Young's 101-foot yacht in Washington State, People reported at the time. Ron Fugere, a local boat captain in the San Juan Islands, told the magazine that he witnessed the nuptials from a distance.

“[I] thought, ‘Gosh, that looks like a wedding!’ We got out the binoculars and looked and sure enough, it looked like a wedding going on,” Fugere told the outlet.

The second ceremony is said to have taken place on Aug. 24 near San Luis Obispo, California. There were reportedly about 100 guests in attendance, including Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills.

It's the first marriage for Hannah, who has previously been linked to the late John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne. Young was previously married twice before, first to Susan Acevedo from 1968-1970 and second to Pegi Young, whom he wed in 1978 before filing for divorce in 2014. Hannah and Young officially became a couple later that year.

“When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it,” Young previously told Yahoo. “[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I’m very lucky to know her. That’s all I was thinking.”

“We’re very lucky to have found each other," he added. "I’m eternally thankful for the opportunity to share my life with her, and she feels the same."

