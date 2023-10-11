Nelly is giving Ashanti's latest accessory his seal of approval!

In September, the "Foolish" singer walked the red carpet of the 2023 MTV VMAs sans her love, but kept him close. Along with her shimmery dress, Ashanti carried a purse that featured a picture of her and the "Hot in Herre" rapper from the 2003 ceremony.

"That thang was jammin', huh," Nelly told ET, as he was all smiles, following his performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

When ET spoke to Ashanti at the VMAs last month, she dished about the idea behind the sentimental accessory featuring her rekindled love.

"I just thought that it was cool because this picture was taken 20 years ago at the VMAs in 2003," Ashanti told ET at the time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"We were in a great place," the singer added of the old photo.

After months of fan speculation (and hoping) for the "Body On Me" singers rekindling their love, Nelly confirmed that things were back on last month.

"I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn't anything that I don't think was planned," Nelly confirmed during an appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda series, hosted by Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda Frost.

Going into a little more detail, Nelly shared that he believed time apart played a role in their rekindled relationship.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

"I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more," he said. "You be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly what they see.' You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that."

When asked if his relationship with Ashanti "feels good now," Nelly said it does.

"Yeah," he shared. "I mean, because it's no pressure. Before I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough."

Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, began their on-again, off-again romance in 2003. The pair called it quits in 2013, before being spotted together for the first time earlier this year. Since confirming their romance, the couple has yet to make thing social media or red carpet official.

RELATED CONTENT: