Nelly To Receive 'I Am Hip Hop' Award at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

BET is honoring Nelly as this year's recipient of the "I Am Hip Hop" Award. The artist will receive the honor when the BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The network is recognizing the 46-year-old rapper for his decades-spanning accomplishments in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits such as "Hot in Herre," "Dilemma" feat. Kelly Rowland, "Country Grammar," "Ride Wit Me" and "Cruise" with Florida Georgia Line. The rapper's also known for his fashion line Apple Bottoms, his role in the hit series Real Husbands of Hollywood and his reality show Nellyville.

"I am honored to receive this award and humbled to be in such great company of past artists who have received this award," Nelly said in a statement. "I have been blessed to work with some incredible people in my career, making 22 years go by in the blink of an eye. This award isn't just about Nelly; it is about my fans, BET, and the people that continue to support me and allow me to do what I love to do."

In August, Nelly spoke with ET ahead of his debut as the first rapper to headline 'CMT Crossroads' alongside frequent collaborators, Florida Georgia Line.

"The country world has always shown up for Nelly and I'm just honored that they've allowed me at the dinner," he said.

The BET Awards will air on Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

RELATED CONTENT

Nelly Talks Becoming the First Rapper to Star in ‘CMT Crossroads’ (Exclusive)

Shantel Jackson Reveals She and Nelly Split: 'Just Friends'

Nelly on Why LL Cool J is the One Person Who Makes Him Nervous (Exclusive)

On Set of Florida Georgia Line and Nelly’s Music Video for ‘Lil Bit’ (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery