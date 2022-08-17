NeNe Leakes Gets a Brazilian Butt Lift on Her 'Surgery Journey'

NeNe Leakes is taking fans along with her on her plastic surgery journey. In a new video shared to Instagram, Leakes, who recently announced that she's been named an ambassador for the Georgia Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery center, under Dr. Okoro, revealed that she went under the knife for both liposuction and a Brazilian butt lift.

In a video announcing the news, Leakes dispelled rumors that she's gotten any other work done outside of a nose job and breast augmentation, but after partnering with Dr. Okoro for his "Perfectly Pretty You" journey, she wanted to fix "problem areas" as part of their new partnership. At first, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she was looking to only get 360 liposuction, but after a consultation with Dr. Okoro, they decided to place the fat being removed from Leakes' stomach, back and sides and place it in her butt.

Not a fan of the traditional BBL, Leakes shared that she and Dr. Okoro came up with a "professional, mini BBL," that was more her style.

"I'm only looking to fixing my problem areas," Leakes said. "So, we called in a 'professional, mini BBL.' And, I love it. So, I'm gonna take you on this journey with me and Dr. Okoro to fix some of my problem areas and become perfectly you."

"Come on, follow me on this journey of liposuction 360 and professional, mini, BBL," she continued.

In another video, done in combination with Dr. Okoro's offices, viewers are taken through the surgery process with Leakes, from checking in to going under the knife. While not all of the surgery was captured, Dr. Okoro can be seen doing liposuction on Leakes after she's taken into the operating room.

While she said she's not quite ready to show off her new "snatched look," she's planning to unveil the results soon, and even had a special promo offer for fans looking to get the same procedure done at Dr. Okoro's office.

"I did it! I got a ‘𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐁𝐋’ with Dr. Okoro! Follow my surgery journey with Dr. Okoro at Georgia Plastic. I’m almost ready to show off my new snatched look but I want you to be snatched too!⁣," Leakes wrote, before sharing the exclusive offer. "I’ve partnered with Georgia Plastic to give all of you guys $𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 just use my code “𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘺 𝘠𝘰𝘶” and let them know I sent ya! 💋⁣."

Leakes has been candid about her plastic surgery journey. Back in 2016, she revealed that she got a second nose job -- but this time, for medical reasons.

"Yes, I had my nose done again. Yes, I did," Leakes admitted during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Yes, because it was a real medical reason why I had to get it done again."

"My cartilage was growing in my nose and my tip was touching the top of my lip. The tip of my nose was touching my lip when I smiled," she explained.

Leakes then opened up about the difference between her first and second surgery.

"But I didn't get a full rhinoplasty the first time. When I did the first time, I only had my nostrils taken in on the sides, the very first time," she said. "This time I had more cartilage moved around in my nose."

As the conversation continued, Leakes told Cohen that she only does surgery when she needs it, not just for fun.

"I always keep it very, very real. You can always ask me anything. I would never do my nose just for the purpose of doing my nose," the Glee alum said at the time.

Adding, "It wasn't just for doing my nose, it was because I didn't love my nose and I wanted to do my nose to make it more beautiful for myself."

For more on Leakes, check out the video below.

