The Bravo universe is coming out in full support of NeNe Leakes after the death of her husband, Gregg. On Wednesday, the Leakes family revealed that Gregg had died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 66.

Fellow celebs, Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen and NeNe's former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars shared fond memories of Gregg and offered their condolences to the Leakes family.

"I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family," Cohen tweeted.

Bravo also shared their condolences on Instagram, alongside a photo of NeNe and her late husband.

"Our hearts and condolences go out to Nene and the Leakes family. Gregg's kind spirit will be greatly missed. ❤️," the network wrote.

NeNe's friend and former RHOA castmate, Cynthia Bailey, took to her Instagram Story to share her condolences, "Heartbroken over the passing of @greggleakes. Praying for @neneleakes and her family."

Cynthia also posted on Twitter, sharing a selfie of her and Gregg and reflecting on the good times they had over the years.

"Heartbroken💔 So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you.🙏🏽❤️🙏🏽," she wrote.

Heartbroken💔

Porsha Williams mentioned Gregg and the Leakes family during her latest Instagram Live. "Prayers to the whole Leakes family. This is definitely a difficult time, and we are definitely sending them all of our love and all of our prayers for sure," Porsha said.

She also took to her feed to share her own tribute to Gregg, echoing the sentiments she made during her livestream.

"Truly heartbreaking news 💔 Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family 🙏🏾 #Speechless 💔 🥺We love you Greg #F**kCancer," she wrote.

When asked if she still keeps in touch with NeNe, on-and-off friend and former castmate Kim Zolciak-Biermann confirmed that she does, urging fans to say a prayer for the former reality TV star and her family.

Kim later shared a few throwbacks of her and her husband, Kroy, spending time with Gregg over the years, writing, "Always the voice of reason. Sending you all my love @neneleakes and your family."

ET recently spoke with Eva Marcille, who appeared alongside NeNe on RHOA for three seasons. When asked about Gregg's battle with cancer, the mom and model said there aren't "any words" to properly say to send her love to NeNe and the Leakes family.

"Gregg was... Is a real one. Gregg is an amazing, amazing man. And he has been fortunate to be coupled with an amazing woman. And I don't think there are any words to properly say to send my love. I did text NeNe and just sent my love, because I don't know what there is to say. It's one of those things where it's life, but it doesn't make it any easier. So I just pray for their family," Marcille told ET.

She continued, "Gregg's an amazing dad. He has...The man made some boys. So I pray for his family, his kids and for NeNe at this time, that they get some sense of peace in the middle of all of this. Gregg, I don't have a bad memory of him, or a foul word, ever. He has always been an amazing guy. And I know NeNe as well as I do because of Gregg, actually, because we have something in common we won't talk about. But that's my buddy. Gregg is a great guy and I just send love and well-wishes, and I just told NeNe God's working on her behalf."

Gregg and NeNe married in 1997, but she filed for divorce from him in 2010. However, the couple reunited and remarried in 2013. He is survived by his six children -- Daryl, Damian, Dexter, Denton, Katrina as well as his and NeNe's son, Brentt. He was also a stepdad to NeNe's son, Bryson, whom she had from a previous relationship.

See more celeb reactions to Gregg's death below.

