NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home After 6-Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment
NeNe Leakes Reveals Her Husband Gregg Is Hospitalized After His …
Janice Dickinson Reveals What She Would Say to Bill Cosby After …
Why Jared Haibon Doesn’t Feel Connected to Baby With Ashley Iaco…
‘Big Brother’ 23 Houseguests on How They Hope to Be Remembered (…
Halsey Gives Birth to Her First Child With Alev Aydin
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
Rebel Wilson Reveals the Real Reason She Decided to Lose Weight
Jamie Lynn Spears Says Sister Britney Spears Sent Her Daughters …
Christina Haack Calls New Boyfriend Her 'Ride or Die' After On-S…
Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Reveals Which ‘Friends’ Character …
Jamie Lynn Spears Shuts Down Claims She's on Sister Britney's Pa…
Cardi B Shares Her 'Fat Baby' Pregnancy Cravings
Blake Shelton Wrote Gwen Stefani a Song for Their Wedding
Watch Candace Cameron Bure Explain How She Uses a Finsta After H…
Issa Rae Weds Louis Diame in Private Ceremony
Jake Paul on Boxing, That FBI Raid, and Misconceptions (Exclusiv…
Britney Spears’ Lawyer Speaks Out About Removing Singer's Dad Fr…
Bebe Rexha Talks Acting Debut, Body Positivity and New Music! (E…
Khloe Kardashian Gets a Wild Makeover By True, Chi, Stormi and D…
Tommy Dorfman Comes Out as Transgender
Gregg Leakes is back home. Earlier this week, NeNe Leakes took to Twitter to update her followers on her 66-year-old husband's condition, about one month after she revealed that his cancer had returned.
The update came when a fan noticed that NeNe did not appear as a guest co-host on The Talk, despite being scheduled to do so.
"I was suppose [sic] to be hosting the talk today but I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks," NeNe, 53, shared.
NeNe first opened up about her husband's health battle during an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand in June.
At the time, NeNe said that her husband had undergone surgery amid a week-long hospital stay. While NeNe said in June that she expected her husband to return home the next week, he didn't do so for a month.
In 2018, Gregg was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer. Following the initial diagnosis, Gregg underwent the same surgery he recently had, and went into remission for a time.
Following Gregg's cancer recurrence, NeNe said the situation has been "difficult" and caused her husband to become "super small."
"If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different," she said. "He's different. I'd love for everybody to pray for Gregg, that would be beautiful. Pray for his strength. And pray for me too."
RELATED CONTENT:
NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Has Returned
NeNe Leakes Sends Message to Wendy Williams Following 'RHOA' Drama
NeNe Leakes Sets the Record Straight on Her 'RHOA' Exit (Exlusive)
Related Gallery