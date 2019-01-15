Real Housewives of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg, has posted a public apology for “hurting” his wife during his battle with cancer.

The colon cancer victim took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a snap of NeNe alongside a heartfelt caption.

“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together.”

“She’s done NO wrong...” he continued. “This is ALL on me...... Cancer WILL change your Life...”

The post came a day after Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, during which NeNe, 51, broke down in tears and alleged she had been mistreated by Gregg while taking care of him during his health battle.

On Tuesday, NeNe acknowledged Gregg’s illness on Instagram, posting a photo of the two celebrating a toast. Some perceived the post as a dig at Gregg for not being as sick as he claims.

“@greggleakes Happy your out in the casino doing what you love to do because for some strange reason, people seem to think your like stuck in a bed or hooked up to some sort of machine when that couldn’t be further from the truth!” she wrote alongside the fun snap. “Enjoy your day and bring home some of that money hunni 💃🏾😜.”

NeNe revealed Gregg had been diagnosed with cancer in June.

In November, she accused him of being “mean, grouchy and evil,” in a tweet.

“I would just think if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently!” she wrote. “Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

When Twitter users urged her to “stay strong,” the reality star replied, “Naw don’t think I can do it.”

