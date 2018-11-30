It seems there’s trouble brewing in the Leakes household.

As NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, continues his cancer battle, it seems that tensions are high between the married couple. It all started when Gregg posted on Instagram a message “to all my men” about loving others and forgiving.

In since-deleted comments captured by The Shade Room, NeNe replied, "Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach,” before adding, "You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

She later took to Twitter, writing, "I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not be mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

I would just think 🤔 if i have or had cancer, i would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

When one follower replied, "Unfortunately the closest person receives the undeserved lashing out, stay strong Sis… just breathe,” NeNe responded, "Naw I don’t think I can do it.”

Naw don’t think i can do it — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) November 29, 2018

NeNe also defended herself in the comment section of Instagram after several commenters called her out for slamming her husband during his cancer battle.

“Chileeee shut up! Gregg has done so much s**t! It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying s**t to me, ask him what has he done!” she wrote. "Oh and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

Instagram

Earlier this month, NeNe got emotional on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when talking about Gregg’s cancer battle.

“The day that they told us that Gregg has cancer, my life changed in that moment. Being a care taker’s very hard. It’s just been very difficult,” NeNe said at the time. "I feel like that day I lost my husband, because he’s not with me, we don’t do the things that we normally do together. We’re not even in the same bedroom.”

NeNe got even more candid when talking with ET's Lauren Zima earlier this month, saying, “It feels like a very slow divorce. It really does. Because we’re in two different places right now. And this is not anything that he can help, he can’t control this, this is his body. And this time in our relationship, this is when your vows are tested. Through sickness and health, honey, that’s what you’re supposed to do.”

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA': Why NeNe Leakes Says She and Kandi Burruss Switch Places This Season (Exclusive)

NeNe Leakes Thanks Kim Zolciak and Friends for Support After Announcing Husband's Cancer

NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband's Cancer Battle: 'The Fight Begins'

Related Gallery