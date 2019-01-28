NeNe Leakes Says She Would 'Go Head to Head' With Lisa Rinna

Sounds like there could be another feud brewing between a couple of the Real Housewives -- and they're in entirely different cities!

It all went down on Sunday when NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, along with Housewives fan Michael Rapaport.

Cohen, seeking inspiration from this Sunday's big game, asked Rapaport, "If there was a Housewives version of the Super Bowl, which two 'Wives from different cities would you wanna see..."

Before he could finish, the actor blurted out, "NeNe Leakes, Bethenny Frankel. I would hate to see a matchup like that, but it would be gorgeous."

A baffled Leakes immediately asked why she was being pitted against Frankel. "What are we doing? Match us up to do what?" she asked, to which Cohen replied, "Just go head to head," as Rapaport said, "Hang out."

"Oh, hang out, yeah. Head to head, no," replied the RHOA star, adding that she would "like to go head to head with some other Housewife."

When Cohen pressed Leakes to elaborate, she admitted she'd like to take on Lisa Rinna.

"Really?" asked the talk show host. "Wow. Think you could take her?"

Without hesitation, Leakes responded between laughs, "Uhhh, hellerrr? Hellerrr? Hellerrr?"

Rapaport was quick to agree when asked if he thought Leakes could take the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "Easy work. She wouldn't even have to take her wig off!"

Leakes agreed but didn't reveal any more about this potential new feud with Rinna.

No stranger to feuds with her fellow Housewives, Leakes has been in the middle of a very public catfight with RHOA co-star Kim Zolciak for the past few years. For more on their seemingly never-ending differences, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'RHOA': Why NeNe Leakes Says She and Kandi Burruss Switch Places This Season (Exclusive)

Chrissy Teigen Wants No Part of the Kim Zolciak-NeNe Leakes Feud

NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Kim Zolciak’s Apology: ‘Please File a Lawsuit’