NeNe Leakes celebrated Thanksgiving with her son, Brentt, nearly two months after he was admitted to the hospital for congestive heart failure and a stroke.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story Wednesday, Leakes revealed that the 23-year-old walked out of the hospital, just in time for Turkey Day.

"Yay! You’re walking out," the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gushed, sharing footage of her son, who she shares with late husband, Gregg Leakes, exiting the medical facility. "Im so happy for you!"

As he made his way to the reception desk, one of the nurses gave him a hug and said, "We love you, Brentt!"

Leakes thanked the hospital staff as they excitedly exited the facility, noting in another clip, "Two months later, Brentt is walking out. Hallelujah."

Brentt was equally thrilled to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family, posting a pic of his holiday fit with the caption, "Happy Thanksgiving 🦃."

Wearing a red tracksuit and matching UGG slippers, Brentt shared footage of his mom and loved ones seated around the dinner table. He also posted a sweet, handwritten note a family member left behind for him amid his return home."

"I am thankful that God answered my prayers and healed you! Welcome Home," the note read.

Leakes first spoke out about her son's health condition early last month, sharing a video message on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the 54-year-old reality TV star revealed that while the incident happened two weeks prior, in September, after getting a flood of calls, text messages and emails, she decided to speak out about Brentt’s condition to make sure that the correct information was out, instead of waiting to speak to the public with him.

At the time, she said that the doctors were not sure what exactly caused the medical episodes. According to Leakes, it's unclear if he had COVID and was unaware, or if it was triggered by an underlying condition. The College Hill: Celebrity Edition star said that drug use or drinking did not play a factor, as he did not do either.

"It was very scary," she said. "I don't even want to go into details of what happened and how I found out, and what condition he was in. Obviously, a stroke is a very serious thing, and so, he's struggling with speaking."

She added at the time, "They're thinking that maybe Brentt was born with some sort of disease or, or something with his heart since he was a kid, and it just never showed up until now." "

The reality star also revealed that it could have been triggered by stress, as the anniversary of her late husband's death was also in September, not long before Brentt's trip to the hospital.

She revealed that she was in communication with Brentt at the time and said that he was in "good spirits." Leakes also shut down speculation that his medical condition was triggered by his weight.

"So many people keep asking me about his weight," she said in the October Instagram Story. "I'm like, he's not as big as -- I don't think -- as people think he is. He's a super tall guy and the doctors say that it's not that, either. So, this is something else that we're dealing with, that the doctors don't even know yet. So, I don't know. I will just keep praying that we find the cause, because once we find the cause, we're able to treat the cause and, obviously, that's what we want to do."

In addition to Brentt, Leakes is also the mother of 32-year-old Bryson from a previous relationship.

