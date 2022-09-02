NeNe Leakes Honors Late Husband Gregg 1 Year After His Death: 'Miss You So Much'
NeNe Leakes is remembering her late husband on the first anniversary of his death. On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in tribute to Gregg Leakes, who died in 2021 at the age of 66.
"1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much," NeNe wrote on a video of them dancing together at a party as music played in the background. The reality star shows off some of her sexiest moves as her late husband does the same with his fanciest footwork. At one point, Gregg jokingly begins to take off his sweater, unbuttoning part of his shirt and pulling his belt off.
NeNe also shared mementos from the couple's relationship through the years, including a photo of them holding hands, one of Gregg at the beach, a video of NeNe serenading him, a wedding photo, and two at a birthday dinner and event.
"Memory lane," she captioned one of the photos.
Last month, NeNe shared another tribute to remember Gregg on what would have been his 67th birthday.
"Missing the man that always had a plan!" the 54-year-old wrote next a photo of her with her arms wrapped around her husband.
"Today is a tuff one...every year on this date we would be out celebrating you! I can't believe we are wishing you a heavenly Birthday today. I feel like you went somewhere and you'll be back," she said.
NeNe continued, "I miss you everyday Gregg! HAPPY BIRTHDAY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH."
NeNe, who was married to Gregg from 1997 until his death, was not alone in celebrating the late businessman. The reality star’s comments were flooded with heart emojis and tributes dedicated to her late husband. This isn’t the first time NeNe has honored Gregg after his death.
Gregg died in September 2021, following a battle with colon cancer. Gregg had five children: sons Daryl, Damian, Dexter, and Denton, and daughter Katrina. NeNe has a son, Bryson Bryant. Together, the Leakes also share Brentt Leakes, who was born in 1999.
Following Gregg’s death, NeNe shared an update with her followers about her grieving process. "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of... you know. Events that recently happened," she shared. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."
"I have good days and bad days. But um," she said as she became emotional. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people."
Following Gregg's death, NeNe has found love again with boyfriend Nyonisela J. Sioh. The pair went Instagram official in December.
