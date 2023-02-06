Nespresso's Newest Coffee and Espresso Makers Are On Sale at Amazon for 25% Off
Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.
Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else you are in the mood for (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your pajamas whenever your heart desires.
For the best of both worlds, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is one of the few machines that lets you brew both coffee and espresso. Even better, Nespresso's newest coffee and espresso maker is currently 25% off on Amazon now. At the touch of a button, the Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso. For those that prefer their espresso with milk, the Nespresso Vertuo Next model with a milk frother is also discounted.
Brew better hot and iced coffee at home with Nespresso's coffee espresso machine. You can brew five different cup sizes, and the one-touch brewing system ensures you get the perfect cup every time.
This Nespresso machine provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds with one touch.
Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you work from home, you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office. Amazon's espresso machine deals don't stop at Nespresso's latest brewer. Check out more of the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below.
Best Espresso Machine Deals to Shop Now
Easily make aromatic coffee varieties like Espresso, Coffee, Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button. LatteGo tops milk varieties with silky smooth froth, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 15 seconds.
Durable ceramic grinders deliver exceptional coffee for up to 20,000 cups. You can also customize your coffee's strength and volume.
One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire.
Just starting out on your espresso journey? Dip your feet into the barista lifestyle with this affordable option from Mr. Coffee.
Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing.
Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods, similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother, so all you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
