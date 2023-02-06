Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.

Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else you are in the mood for (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your pajamas whenever your heart desires.

For the best of both worlds, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is one of the few machines that lets you brew both coffee and espresso. Even better, Nespresso's newest coffee and espresso maker is currently 25% off on Amazon now. At the touch of a button, the Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew single serve coffee or espresso. For those that prefer their espresso with milk, the Nespresso Vertuo Next model with a milk frother is also discounted.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you work from home, you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office. Amazon's espresso machine deals don't stop at Nespresso's latest brewer. Check out more of the best Amazon deals on espresso makers below.

Best Espresso Machine Deals to Shop Now

Gevi Espresso Machine Amazon Gevi Espresso Machine One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire. $200 $130 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

