Netflix is hosting a new global fan event that will include a star-studded lineup unlike we've seen before from the streamer. TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event will feature 145 their biggest stars and creators from around the world, including Jennifer Aniston, Idris Elba, Millie Bobby Brown and more.

The stars, representing over 70 series, films and specials like, Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Witcher, to La Casa De Papel and Cobra Kai, as well as blockbuster films like Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Extraction, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard, will join the virtual stage for breaking news, exclusives, first looks, new trailers and clips in a series of interactive panels and conversations with the creators and Netflix stars.

Inspired by the sound you hear when you cue up a show or movie on Netflix, TUDUM's aim is to entertain and honor Netflix fans from around the world with the one-of-a-kind global fan experience.

The virtual livestream event begins at 9:00 a.m. PT on Sept. 25 and will be broadcast across Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, in addition to Twitter, Twitch and Facebook.

