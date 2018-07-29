Netflix's 'Sabrina' Reboot Has a Premiere Date

Netflix's Sabrina reboot has a launch date!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka as the eponymous heroine, will premiere all 10 episodes of its freshman season on Friday, Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween. The news was announced Sunday during the summer Television Critics Association press tour.

Netflix opted to reveal the launch in an inventive way at press tour, bringing out about a dozen women dressed in blonde wigs and Sabrina's iconic costume, chanting, "Something wicked this way comes," against the backdrop of an eerie soundtrack that built up in anticipation. About a minute or two later, the girls turned around, their letterman jackets spelling out "October 26."

Time for CAOS. Oct 26. pic.twitter.com/uLgXFMLX0t — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 29, 2018

The reboot imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina (Shipka) wrestling to reconcile her dual nature -- half-witch, half-mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Ross Lynch will play Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, and Jaz Sinclair will take on Sabrina's BFF, Rosalind Walker, while Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto will portray Sabrina's witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda Spellman.

Lynch, who dyed his hair brown for his role, spoke with ET in March about how this iteration of Sabrina will be different from Melissa Joan Hart's '90s sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, explaining that the Netflix series is "based off the newer [comics]," which have a much darker bent to them.

"There were certain reservations that I had to saying yes to this project obviously, because there was a lot of music going and 'Preacher Man' is very exciting and a lot of people are reacting to it," he said at the time, while he was promoting the release of "Preacher Man," his debut song with brother Rocky and their band, The Driver Era. "But I really believe in this project. I just had a good feeling about it."

"I'm happy to say that so far my expectations have been exceeded," Lynch added. "Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and [Sabrina creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] ... all the visions are coming together and they're effective."

In December, Netflix gave a two-season, 20-episode straight-to-series order for the new Sabrina adaptation. It was originally in development for The CW as a possible companion show to Riverdale.

For more on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, watch the video below.

