Netflix's 'Sabrina' Reboot Debuts Slick New Poster

Netflix's Sabrina reboot just got a slick new poster.

On Tuesday, the poster for the upcoming series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, debuted on Twitter, and we have to admit, it's pretty killer in all its minimalist glory. Archie Comics, the publisher behind the Riverdale and Sabrina comic book characters, tweeted out the first look with the tweet, "Something wicked this way comes."

Against a blood-red background, the outline of Sabrina's famous banged bob and headband is met with the silhouette of Salem the cat.

Something wicked this way comes.



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is coming soon to @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Rc5MeXYFxS — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) July 10, 2018

The upcoming drama reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. In the tonal vein of Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina Spellman (Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka) wrestling to reconcile her dual nature -- half witch, half mortal -- while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Ross Lynch will play Sabrina's boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle, and Jaz Sinclair will take on Sabrina's BFF, Rosalind Walker, while Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto will portray Sabrina's witch aunts, Hilda and Zelda Spellman.

Lynch, who dyed his hair brown for his role, spoke with ET in March about how this iteration of Sabrina will be different from Melissa Joan Hart's '90s sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, explaining that the Netflix series is "based off the newer [comics]," which have a much darker bent to them.

"There were certain reservations that I had to saying yes to this project obviously, because there was a lot of music going and 'Preacher Man' is very exciting and a lot of people are reacting to it," he said at the time, while he was promoting the release of "Preacher Man," his debut song with brother Rocky and their band, The Driver Era. "But I really believe in this project. I just had a good feeling about it."

"I'm happy to say that so far my expectations have been exceeded," Lynch added. "Just the aesthetic of everything and the actors that were cast and [Sabrina creator] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] ... all the visions are coming together and they're effective."

In December, Netflix gave a two-season, 20-episode straight-to-series order for the new Sabrina adaptation. It was originally in development for The CW as a possible companion show to Riverdale.

For more on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, watch the video below.

