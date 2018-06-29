Neve Campbell Reveals She Adopted a Baby Boy 5 Months Ago in Touching Post

Neve Campbell's family just got bigger.

The 44-year-old House of Cards actress revealed on Instagram on Friday that she and her longtime boyfriend, actor JJ Feild, adopted a baby boy, whom they named Raynor. The couple is already parents to a 6-year-old son, Caspian.

"Sheer joy!!!!....So it’s been a secret up until now as JJ and I wanted to wait until it was official but we adopted a beautiful baby boy 5 months ago. His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him," Campbell began. "Our 6-year-old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby.'"

"It’s the most incredible thing we’ve experienced. We’re so grateful for this beautiful light coming into our lives and we think of and are grateful to his birth family every day for such an incredible gift," she continued. "This picture was taken moments after our adoption became official yesterday and I’ve been dying to share our news with you all!"

The former Party of Five star and Feild started dating in 2011, and a year later announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Campbell is one of many Hollywood celebrities who have chosen to adopt. Earlier this month, Sandra Bullock opened up to Hoda Kotb about adopting her 8-year-old son, Louis, and her 6-year-old daughter, Laila.

The Ocean's 8 star adopted Louis after Hurricane Katrina in 2005

"I looked at him and I just said, 'Oh, there you are,'" she said of their immediate connection. "It's like he had always been there. It's like he fit in the crook of my arm. He looked me in the eyes and he was just -- he was wise. My child was wise. And the beautiful thing that I was constantly told was -- 'the perfect child will find you. You will find your child.'"

She also revealed Louis actually led her to adopt Laila. Watch the video below to see more.

