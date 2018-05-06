Taylor Swift Visits Burn Victim, Does Private Show for Adoptive, Foster Families Ahead of 'Reputation' Tour

Taylor Swift has a heart of gold.

On Saturday, the singer took time out to visit a fan in a hospital and gave adoptive and foster families in Phoenix, Arizona, a private show at her final rehearsal for her upcoming Reputation tour. ET has learned that Swift performed for 2,000 people during the special rehearsal.

Just three days from kicking off her tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Swift took time off to visit Isabella McCune, a huge fan who is recovering after being horribly burned in an accident in March, the Arizona Republic reported. The eight-year-old girl had recorded a video asking Swift to visit her, since she couldn't make it to her concert.

Swift showed up, leaving the little girl speechless, the paper reported, and told her that when she's ready, she can come to any of her concerts that she wants to.

As if that wasn't enough, that same day she invited adoptive and foster family members an exclusive view of her last dress rehearsal before her tour begins. According to eyewitness accounts on social media, there was music, pizza, a tour of the stadium and lots and lots of hugs. While cameras weren't allowed, several posted thank-you messages to Swift afterward, detailing their amazing time together.

"#Amazing night with @taylorswift and #azafap and we will never forget it!" wrote one mother. "Taylor was so generous and kind. Go see her #reputationstadiumtour ...you will be blown away! #grateful #blessed #fostercare #adoption #hurshfamilycircus #cheaperbythedozen #taylorswift #reputation."

Another mother posted an adorable picture of a tuckered-out girl who had her mind blown by the experience.

"You are incredible to do so much for adoptive and foster children," she wrote. "We adopted my daughter from foster care two years ago. She is 9 years old now. I can’t tell you how much this meant to her. She would not let your photo gift out of her sight. It made her year!"

@taylorswift13 You are incredible to do so much for adoptive and foster children. We adopted my daughter from foster care two years ago. She is 9 years old now. I can’t tell you how much this meant to her. She would not let your photo gift out of her sight. It made her year! pic.twitter.com/gb654zTZvP — Tiffany Senft (@TsenftRf) May 6, 2018

Thanks @taylorswift13 for allowing us to be the first to see your #reputationtour ! For foster/adoptive families she gave us a private show, freedom to roam around the Cardinals stadium, bought everyone pizza, picture with us, and everyone got an autograph. Our girls loves you! pic.twitter.com/4oIgLtK4oZ — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

I have to say too that @taylorswift13 not only sang for two hours but tried to give every single person hugs with big smiles. Crazy how genuinely she cares for everyone and it shows. #reputationtour — Ken Tram (@tramken) May 6, 2018

Taylor Swift with the foster kids yesterday! ❤️ #reputationStadiumTourpic.twitter.com/fqpge57PLS — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) May 6, 2018

Taylor with fans who attended the final #reputationStadiumTour dress rehearsal last night in Glendale, AZ. pic.twitter.com/zK1h7b9NJm — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 6, 2018

Swift has been counting down the days to her Reputation tour with short Instagram videos letting fans get hints at what may come. The tour has already set a record for attendance for her first show at the University of Phoenix Stadium.

It all kicks off on Tuesday.

For a look at some of the amazing swag that VIPs got in advance of her Reputation tour, watch the video below.

