Taylor Swift Rides a Unicorn Cat in New Commercial

Taylor Swift stars alongside her cat in a brand new commercial -- well, a version of her cat anyway.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer's cat, Olivia Benson, gets supersized and turned into a unicorn in the commercial, released on Thursday morning, as Olivia gives her owner a ride through an enchanted forest.

Swift, wearing a rainbow sweatshirt and shorts to match Olivia's rainbow unicorn horn, smiles at the camera as they travel through the forest, before Olivia leaps through the air and lands on a mountain, with Swift safe and sound, of course.

"Catch me throwing sparkles out of a gold satchel while riding an elephant-sized unicorn version of my cat through a magical forest because I’m a very subtle person," Swift captioned the clip on Instagram, adding the hashtag "#caticorn."

Swift added Olivia to her family in 2014, three years after her other Scottish Fold cat, Meredith, in 2011. Both the singer's cats have made frequent appearances on her social media, including her teasers for her upcoming Reputation tour.

The "Delicate" singer, who kicks off her tour at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 8, has already broken the venue's concert attendance record, ET has learned. The previous record was held by One Direction who had 56,524 concert-goers in 2014.

"I just got the news that you guys broke the attendance record for the stadium in Glendale, so that's just... that's really great. Thank you so much for that," Swift told her followers on Instagram last week, before showing off her cat, Meredith's, adorable reaction to the news.

