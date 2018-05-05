Taylor Swift Teases Crazy Confetti and Costumes for Upcoming 'Reputation' Tour -- Watch

Taylor Swift has been putting a lot of time and effort into her upcoming Reputation tour.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter has been sharing fun details about what her devoted fans can expect during her concerts. On Saturday, she continued by revealing the cool and creative confetti that they will be showered with.

"Since we've had so much time to plan the tour, we've had a lot of time to be detail-oriented about everything going into every aspect," the "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress shared on her Instagram Story. "For example, this may look to you like a regular newspaper. It is in fact confetti. Check it out."

Today’s fact is the confetti is going to Taylor Swift newspaper, like what’s on the album cover! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3timup8GL8 — nikita loves taylor (@EnchxntedNikita) May 5, 2018

A day before, she had revealed that after her show fans will be shown bloopers of her rehearsals. Meanwhile on Thursday, Swift gave fans a sneak peek at her sparkly wardrobe and costumes.

"So I’m going to show you some little hints at what I’ll be wearing," she began. "So right now, we’re looking at around eight costume changes, and I’m gonna show you just a few, like little, little close-up things. I don't want to ruin too many surprises," she shared before showing off snake-skin print, glitter and sequin ensembles.

Taylor Swift posted on her Instagram Story about the fact of costume changes in the #reputationStadiumTourpic.twitter.com/rIrZqpFdYO — SWIFTIES™ (@SwiftiesIndia) May 4, 2018

Her Reputation tour officially kicks off on May 8. For more on Swift, watch the video below.

