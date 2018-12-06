We're just four months away from Game of Thrones' final season premiere, and the show's newest teaser just might hold us over.

HBO dropped a new promo for the show's upcoming eighth and final season on Thursday, revealing that while we've known winter is coming for a while, fire's here as well.

The teaser was released at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil, an offshoot of San Diego Comic-Con, where showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared alongside stars Maisie Williams and John Bradley. The new clip gets symbolic, showing ice consuming statues of a wolf and a dragon on the Painted Table at Dragonstone, while fire engulfs a lion, rushing to meet the incoming chill.

Though the clip doesn't offer any new footage from the series itself, it serves as a foreboding warning of what's to come when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) battle it out with Cersei (Lena Headey) for the throne. Watch below.

ET recently spoke with David Nutter, director of Thrones' season eight premiere, who teased that the final season will absolutely "live up to the hype."

"It was the first time that I was able to actually direct the premiere episode of the season, so I'm just nervous. Hopefully, the audience will like it, starting season eight, but I'm very confident that they will," he said, admitting that while many characters have died on his watch in scenes like the Red Wedding, he just couldn't reveal if the trend continues.

"I know that I can say this: If you're a fan of the show, you will be completely satisfied by where the series goes to. They've really done a tremendous job in servicing the drama and the characters and so forth, and there are many ups and downs and twists and turns all across the Game of Thrones society and the world they are," he added.

Game of Thrones returns with six final episodes in April 2019. See more in the video below.

