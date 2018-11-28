Some of the victims of Game of Thrones are returning! Sort of.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that HBO put together a special reunion for several of the cast members who didn’t survive the show, including Sean Bean who played patriarch Ned Stark, according to Entertainment Weekly. Naturally, the cast of season eight was also on hand.

Earlier this year, the special was shot in Belfast, Ireland, and was hosted by Conan O’Brien. Aquaman star Jason Momoa is also likely to appear in the special. After all, he was in Ireland this year. As for other appearances, it’s anyone’s guess. The show is jam-packed with characters who either died or faded away including Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Robb Stark (Richard Madden) and Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), to name a few.

However, this special won’t be airing on HBO. Instead, it’s destined to be a very special feature on the series’ box set, containing all eight seasons of the show. The box set will be released later in 2019, after the show draws to a close.

ET recently spoke with one of the show’s directors, David Nutter, who teased that the final episodes of GoT will live up to fans' lofty expectations.

“It's such a complete and satisfying finale and where the show goes to, and the journey that it takes, that it lives up to the hype and lives up to why the audience loves the show so much,” he stated. “It's going to be something quite, very special.”

Game of Thrones returns one last time in April of 2019.

