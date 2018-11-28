No objections here!

Judge Judy has been handing out verdicts in her courtroom since 1996, and clearly it’s paying off. The 76-year-old TV star, whose full name is Judy Sheindlin, has been named the highest paid television host by Forbes after bringing in $147 million pretax last year.

The nine-figure sum includes both her annual salary for her show and the sale this year of her 5,200 episode library to CBS. That makes her the highest-paid TV personality and the 48th-richest self-made woman in America with a net worth of $400 million.

According to Forbes, Judge Judy consistently brings in 10 million viewers per day in its 23rd season.

Earlier this month, Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres that she has a contract for the next two and a half years and that she might choose to continue on after that.

“I’m signed up with them until the end of the 25th year,” she said at the time. "I have a wonderful time. What would I do [without the show]? What would you do every day? This job, believe it or not, it’s an anchor, because it gives you some place to go.”

Sheindlin also shared the secret to her long-running TV show with ET. Check it out:

