The Ghostbusters are still who you call -- there was just a slight delay on the line. Director Jason Reitman's next chapter in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was originally slated to 'bust into theaters last summer, but the release was delayed more than a year due to our own frightful predicament. Now, Afterlife is on track for a Thanksgiving release and dropped a new trailer to hype it.

This go-around, it's kiddos donning the Proton Packs, as the grandchildren of the late Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis) move into the "creepy old farmhouse" he left them in the middle of nowhere. In discovering their grandfather's ghostbusting past, Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) appear to unleash the undead once again and must also realize they ain't afraid of no ghost.

Carrie Coon plays the kids' single mom and Paul Rudd stars as a true believer and science teacher. Afterlife's latest trailer features our first look at OG castmember Annie Potts and teases Dan Aykroyd's return as Stantz, now working at an occult bookstore. Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver will also be back.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2021.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paul Rudd Is Attacked by Mini Marshmallow Men in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Teaser

Ernie Hudson on Reuniting With OG 'Ghostbusters' for the 2021 Sequel

Dan Aykroyd Confirms Bill Murray Is Returning for New 'Ghostbusters'