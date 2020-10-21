Like many other beloved TV and film casts, some of the stars of New Girl reunited on Tuesday to encourage fans to vote. Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, and Lamorne Morris all teamed up for a PSA where they reprised their roles as Jessica Day, Nick Miller, and Winston Bishop.

They were joined by Zoe Lister-Jones, who played councilwoman Fawn Moscato, a memorable girlfriend to Schmidt (Max Greenfield) on the series.

"I'm Fawn Moscato, the People's Warrior, and I'm here with Jen, Rick and Wilson to help you cast your ballot," Moscato (Lister-Jones) declares.

The stars then corrected her noting they were Jess, Nick and Winston.

The cast goes through the different ways to vote, including early in-person, by mail and in-person on Election Day (Nov. 3). They also demonstrate how to fill out a ballot as Nick (Johnson) is told he needs to use black or blue ink.

"That's red, and you're embarrassing me," Moscato scolds him.

The clip ends with the fictional politician adding, "And last, vote Moscato."

"You're not actually running ," Winston (Morris) tells her.

"This is not what we agreed to," Jess (Deschanel) adds.

Though neither Schmidt (Greenfield) nor his wife, Cece (Hannah Simone), participated in the PSA, Simone did comment on the post in reference to Moscato, who was often at-odds with Cece on the show. "When your arch nemesis makes a good point," she wrote.

Election Day is November 3, 2020 - head over to Vote.org to register to vote and get the latest information.

